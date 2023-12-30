Trump: 'If I Don't Win,' Market Will Crash, Economy Running on My 'Fumes'

If it truly is "the economy, stupid," as Democrat strategist James Carville famously stated, former President Donald Trump is warning another four years of anyone by him will spin the U.S. into another Great Depression.

"If I don't win, it is my prediction that we will have a stock market 'crash' worse than that of 1929 – a Great Depression!!!" Trump wrote Friday night on Truth Social. "Make America Great Again!"

The statement began with a rebuke of President Joe Biden's massive inflation destroying American's spending power even if the stock market is showing some optimism for the future, largely because the Biden administration's Federal Reserve is promising to reduced interest rates in an election year.

"The economy is terrible & inflation, which by some accounts is more than 30% over the last three years, has totally destroyed the buying power of the consumer," Trump's statement began.

"The only thing that is keeping the economy 'alive' is the fumes of what we accomplished during the Trump administration. The stock market is only high because people, & institutions, believe & expect me to win the presidential election of 2024."

Trump has rebuked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., aiding the Democrats' massive spending agenda, delivering decisive GOP votes in the Senate for massive spending packages, while raising the debt ceiling.

"You watch: We are very, very close to a depression from the likes of which we have never seen," Trump told the New York Young Republicans Club Gala in an early December speech. "We owe $36 trillion and this guy has no clue. You know Mitch McConnell gave him $10 trillion for them to hand away like candy.

"He is almost, I could say — and maybe he is — worse than any of them that he allowed them to have votes.

"You add it up, it's close to $10 trillion. And they go and they hand it out like candy.

"And it's the one thing that they can say and the only reason they got it is because Mitch McConnell and his little gang of people gave it to them.

"It is a disgrace to the Republican Party, and it's a disgrace to our nation."

Calling out the Biden administration's economy running on "fumes" from is administration was also previously rebuked in an early December rally.

"I'll tell you what, the Biden administration is running on our fumes," Trump told his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "That's all they're running on. They don't have anything. They're doing everything wrong. They're running on our fumes."