Economist/YouGov Poll: 60% Say US Should Stay Out of Israel-Iran War

Amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, a large majority of Americans say the United States should not get involved in the fighting, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll.

Sixty percent of those surveyed say they do not support U.S. involvement in the hostilities, while 16% say they back U.S. involvement. Another 24% say they're unsure whether they support American military action.

When broken down by party affiliation, the numbers remained relatively similar. Sixty-five percent of Democrats, 53% of Republicans and 61% of independents say the United States should not get involved in the conflict. Just 15% of Democrats, 23% of Republicans and 11% of independents say the U.S. should enter the fight.

Among respondents who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, 53% say the United States should stay out of the Israel-Iran conflict, while 19% say the U.S. should get involved. Another 28% say they're unsure of whether the United States military should intervene.

The poll found that half of Americans view Iran as an enemy to the United States, while a quarter say it is unfriendly. Five percent say it is either an ally or friendly.

Most Americans also say that the U.S. should engage in negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, with 56% saying Washington should negotiate with Tehran, compared to 18% who say it should not. A quarter of respondents were unsure.

According to the survey, 28% say they are in favor of threatening Iran with harsher sanctions, while 24% say sanctions that are already in place should be loosened. Twenty-six percent say Iran should be incentivized "with resumption of diplomatic relations" versus 18% who support threatening Iran with military force.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Trump is considering a range of options on Iran, including a direct strike. He reportedly met with top security advisers in the Situation Room for nearly 90 minutes, though it's unclear if any decision was reached.

Trump has been adamant that Iran not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons capabilities, and early Tuesday contradicted Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's previous assessment that Tehran is not close to achieving a nuclear weapon.

Gabbard testified before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in March that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

"I don't care what she said," Trump said, referring to Gabbard. "I think they were very close to having one."

The poll was conducted from June 13-16 and surveyed 1,512 U.S. adult citizens. The margin of error is ±3.3 percentage points.