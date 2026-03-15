EchoStar DISH's $9 Billion Default Hurts Infrastructure and Jobs, New Study Finds

A decision late last year by EchoStar's DISH Wireless to walk away from billions of dollars in long-term wireless infrastructure contracts is sending shock waves through the telecommunications industry, sparking lawsuits, raising concerns about job losses, and prompting industry groups to urge federal regulators to intervene.

At the center of the dispute is an estimated $9 billion in contracted tower lease obligations that EchoStar has signaled it will abandon following its decision to sell portions of its wireless spectrum portfolio.

The crisis for the tower industry began last year when FCC Chairman Brendan Carr put EchoStar on notice that it failed to meet benchmarks for its government-licensed spectrum.

EchoStar merged with satellite TV provider Dish in 2023. The companies had promised for more than a decade to build out the nation's fourth-largest cellular carrier under the Boost Mobile brand.

Faced with FCC demands, EchoStar believed it was easier to sell its spectrum to competitors and move its existing 7 million Boost customers over to servicing by AT&T.

Last August, EchoStar sold a key portion of its spectrum to AT&T for $23 billion. The company sold another two tranches of spectrum to Elon Musk's SpaceX for $19.6 billion.

Soon after, EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen notified mobile phone tower operators that its contracts were voided under force majeure because the FCC had forced the sale of its spectrum.

Tower companies, contractors and trade associations have contested EchoStar's claim of force majeure. They argue Ergen simply decided to take the easier route of selling off the spectrum rather than meet FCC deadlines.

The claimants say EchoStar's decision not to pay out on its $9 billion in contracts threatens to destabilize a critical part of America's wireless ecosystem — the infrastructure used by carriers to deliver mobile service.

The fallout has already triggered multiple lawsuits from tower operators and vendors, including American Tower, Crown Castle and SBA Communications, which argue EchoStar is attempting to evade binding lease agreements that supported the buildout of its network.

Equipment suppliers and service providers have also filed legal actions after the company allegedly halted payments tied to network construction and maintenance contracts.

Industry groups warn the economic impact could extend far beyond the immediate contractual disputes.

A new economic analysis by the Brattle Group estimates that EchoStar's decision to default on its infrastructure agreements could create a 5% to 7% annual revenue shock for tower companies nationwide — a disruption that could ripple throughout the wireless industry.

Tower infrastructure companies depend heavily on stable, long-term lease payments from wireless carriers to finance construction, maintenance, and upgrades of thousands of tower sites.

The study estimates that EchoStar's leases account for roughly 5% to 7% of annual tower industry rental revenues, meaning the loss of those payments could force companies to significantly alter their business plans.

If the contracts remain unenforced, tower companies may have little choice but to recover lost revenue through higher lease rates for remaining tenants such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

Analysts estimate that rents could rise between 5.7% and 10.7% to offset the financial shortfall.

Those higher infrastructure costs would likely filter through the industry.

Because wireless carriers rely on tower access to operate their networks, higher lease rates could translate into higher wireless bills for millions of American consumers over time, according to the report.

But higher prices may not be the only consequence.

Tower companies may instead choose to reduce capital spending to offset the revenue loss — a move that could slow the expansion of 5G networks and delay investments needed to prepare for next-generation technologies such as 6G.

The study warns that infrastructure investment is critical for network capacity, coverage expansion and technological innovation.

“A material and persistent revenue shock would slow new builds, delay upgrades, and constrain rural expansion,” the analysis concludes.

That could disproportionately affect rural communities that already face connectivity gaps.

The economic impact could also ripple into the labor market.

Reduced capital spending or project cancellations could lead to layoffs among contractors and construction firms responsible for building and maintaining wireless infrastructure.

Industry leaders say tens of thousands of jobs across tower construction, engineering, fiber installation and equipment manufacturing could be at risk.

The dispute has already drawn the attention of trade organizations representing the wireless infrastructure workforce.

The Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) and NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association have both urged the FCC to ensure that tower companies and contractors are protected as regulators review EchoStar's proposed spectrum sales.

Industry leaders argue the issue goes beyond a commercial disagreement and could set a precedent affecting the entire sector.

Long-term tower leases are considered foundational to the economics of wireless infrastructure because they allow companies to recover billions of dollars invested upfront in tower construction and upgrades.

If large-scale defaults were allowed without consequences, lenders and investors could begin pricing in higher counterparty risk across the sector.

“If large-scale contractual defaults become perceived as plausible, lenders and investors will price in higher counterparty risk,” the report warns — a development that could make it more difficult to finance new wireless infrastructure projects.

Industry groups say the stakes also extend to national policy.

They argue that allowing EchoStar to abandon its infrastructure obligations could undermine efforts to accelerate network deployment under the federal government's “Build America” infrastructure agenda, which emphasizes expanding domestic telecommunications capabilities and maintaining U.S. leadership in next-generation wireless technologies.

More than 40 affected companies — including tower operators, contractors, fiber providers and property owners — have formed a coalition to press regulators and lawmakers for action.

Their message: If EchoStar is permitted to proceed with more than $40 billion in spectrum transactions while leaving infrastructure obligations unpaid, the financial burden could ultimately fall on tower companies, workers and consumers.

EchoStar and DISH declined to comment on the Brattle Group study or complaints by wireless tower operators. The FCC did not respond for comment.