Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Rise Up This Easter Weekend

Country music artist Lee Greenwood said he is hopeful that the nation “rises up and understands with a little faith [and] following the pathway of our of our Lord, our Savior, we will be just fine,” this Easter weekend.

“I will have my family here. Two sons will be coming in from Chicago and Miami and spending the Easter holiday with us at home here in Nashville, Tenn., and we will be going to our church as well to also celebrate the Easter weekend and the fact that He has risen, and this nation needs to recognize that again like we always have,” Greenwood, best known for his song, “God Bless the U.S.A.,” said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Newsline.”

“And don't forget, that's how this country got started. They didn't come here to discover America, to get away from religion. They came here to get away from the King of England who was telling them what religion to be in, so I'm just hopeful that this nation rises up and understands with a little faith, following the pathway of our Lord, our Savior, we will be just fine.”

Greenwood also discussed the backlash former President Donald Trump has received for selling a custom version of Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA Bible for $59.99, saying it likely came from “Trump haters.”

“I don't even believe people on the left hate religion. I think this is just Trump haters is all,” Greenwood said.

“We’ve been promoting this Bible for over three years. … I mean, he could have used any Bible, but because this one has the documents of our Founding Fathers, I think that makes it unique. I'm so proud of the president for stepping forward and saying that he believes in God, he's a Christian, and this nation still should be praying for our country. We certainly need it.”

