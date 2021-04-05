2 Earthquakes Hit LA Area

Two earthquakes hit the Los Angeles area early Monday morning, with the largest registering 4.0 magnitude.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries, according to Deadline. The quakes hit between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. local time.

The larger one "would have been felt by most people awake in LA," seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted. She said it was "very deep," at about 20 kilometers below the earth's surface. The "foreshock" hit nearby and registered 3.3 magnitude.

Several smaller aftershocks were registered afterward.