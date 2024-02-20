Lawyer: E. Jean Carroll Might Sue Donald Trump 3rd Time

Former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll could sue former President Donald Trump a third time if he continues to speak about her publicly, her attorney told MSNBC's "Inside With Jen Psaki."

Shawn Crowley made the comments after Trump told supporters at a Michigan rally over the weekend that he had not done anything wrong to Carroll, whom he said he did not know, and that lawsuits against him were "unfair."

Asked whether Trump's remarks could warrant a third lawsuit, Crowley said on Monday night that "what he said was absolutely a lie. Two unanimous federal juries have found that not only did Trump know who E. Jean was, he sexually assaulted her and lied about it repeatedly. Everything he said about her over the last five years has been a lie and has been defamatory."

Crowley continued that "we're watching, we're listening. We had really hoped that, as the jury found, that $83 million would maybe be enough to convince him to keep E. Jean Carroll's name out of his mouth, apparently he showed us this weekend that he really cannot control himself."

A New York City jury ordered last month that Trump must pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages for statements made in 2019 in which he said she was lying about allegations that he sexually assaulted her inside a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s, Newsweek reported. Trump has said he will appeal the verdict.

In May, Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages in another civil defamation trial due to a denial he made about her claims in 2022. He also is appealing that decision.

Carroll had indicated last month she could sue Trump again due to his post-trial behavior in which, she says, he continues to defame her.