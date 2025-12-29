E. Coli Concerns Lead to Ground Beef Recall in 6 States

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a recall over concerns of E. coli on more than 2,800 pounds of raw ground beef shipped to distributors in six states, Pennsylvania news outlet WTAJ reported on Monday.

The Forward Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef, in 16-ounce packages processed by Mountain West Food Group from Idaho, was shipped to California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Washington for further distribution to retail establishments.

FSIS reports the E. coli concern was found during routine testing, with sampling results showing the presence of E. coli O26.

FSIS added that there have been no confirmed reports of illness, but it did warn that people can be sickened by Shiga toxin-producing strains of E. coli (STECs) 28 days after initial exposure, according to The Hill.

Common symptoms of E. coli infection include stomach cramps and diarrhea, as well as vomiting, bloody stools or urine, fever, and dehydration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some cases can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and possibly death.

People more at risk of serious complications from E. coli infection include those under 5 years old, those over 65, or those with weakened immune systems. Anyone who thinks they may be sickened with an E. coli infection is urged to seek treatment immediately by contacting a healthcare provider.

The 90/10 ground beef was produced on Dec. 16 and is stamped with a use-by or freeze-by date of Jan. 13, 2026, WTAJ reported. The establishment number "EST 2083" is also printed on the side of the packaging.

Anyone who may have the product in their refrigerator or freezer should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase.