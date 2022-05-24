NFL QB Dwayne Haskins Was Twice Over Alcohol Limit When Killed

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk and had drugs in his system before he was fatally struck by a dump truck on the I-595 expressway in Florida on April 9, according to a toxicology report.

Haskins' body had alcohol levels of .20 and .24, both of which are above the legal limit in Florida of .08, the toxicology report released by the office of the Broward County Medical Examiner on Monday revealed, according to ESPN. Additionally, he tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs commonly used as anesthetics by medical professionals but that are also known to be used recreationally.

Haskins' manner of death has been ruled as multiple blunt force injuries by the medical examiner, whose investigation report states Haskins' vehicle was found on the side of the highway with a "female companion" inside. She told authorities Haskins had left the vehicle to get gas.

Haskins' wife, who was not with him at the time of the incident, had called 911 dispatchers the day he died, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he was not answering the phone.

Kalabrya Haskins was unaware of the accident when she made the call, according to The Guardian, which cited her as saying her husband had called her from Fort Lauderdale to say he was walking to get gas and would call her back. When she did not hear back from him she tried to call him, but he did not answer.

According to an investigation report, a Steelers official told the medical examiner's office Haskins went to dinner with a cousin or friend named "Joey" the night before he died, and then later they went to a nightclub where they "drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight, separating," ESPN reported.

According to an accident report cut by The Guardian, Haskins was trying to cross the highway when he went into the path of the dump truck, which knocked him into the path of a car that then also struck him. No blame was placed on any of the drivers.