Raytheon Hails Drone-Swarm 'Discombobulator' Test

By    |   Wednesday, 11 February 2026 09:09 AM EST

The U.S. military reportedly has a new "discombobulator" to use in modern drone-swarm warfare.

President Donald Trump hailed the "discombobulator" weapon used to incapacitate threats before U.S. Delta Force extracted Nicolas Maduro last month, and a U.S. military contractor is now touting a test of a non-kinetic drone interceptor.

RTX's Raytheon division has successfully downed multiple drones at once during recent U.S. Army trials using its Coyote Block 3 non-kinetic interceptor, the company told Axios.

"Coyote Block 3NK provides two key advantages," Raytheon's Tom Laliberty told Axios.

"One, the system minimizes collateral damage by using a non-kinetic effect, and, two, it provides a cost-effective option to clear airspace of cheap, commercially available drones that adversaries are using to threaten, spy on and attack U.S. and allied forces."

The system was tested during Operation Clear Horizon in October, where it knocked out at least 10 Group 1 and Group 2 drones. Footage shows the interceptor disabling targets without explosions or direct impact, causing enemy drones to quickly tumble from the sky.

The interceptor then landed in a recovery net, allowing it to be reused.

The Block 3NK was also included in Raytheon's largest counter-drone contract to date, awarded in September under the Army's Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System (LIDS) program.

Raytheon expects production across the Coyote family to rise significantly this year, though exact numbers were not disclosed, according to the report.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


