Unidentified Drones Target US Military Sites

Unidentified drone activity over sensitive U.S. military installations is raising fresh alarm as America remains locked in its conflict with Iran.

At Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, service members were reportedly ordered to shelter in place on March 9 after an unmanned aircraft was spotted overhead. The order was later lifted, but the incident appears to have been just the beginning.

According to a confidential internal briefing reviewed by ABC News, drone incursions continued for days at the base, which houses a fleet of B-52 Stratofortress bombers critical to America's strategic deterrent.

"Between March 9-15, 2026, BAFB Security Forces observed multiple waves of 12-15 drones operating over sensitive areas of the installation, including the flight line, with aircraft displaying non-commercial signal characteristics, long-range control links and resistance to jamming," the document read. "After reaching multiple points across the installation, the drones dispersed across sensitive locations on the base."

The drones reportedly demonstrated capabilities far beyond typical commercial devices, raising serious concerns about potential surveillance operations — or efforts to probe U.S. military defenses — at a time when American forces are engaged overseas.

The incidents come as the Pentagon increases its military posture in the Middle East, deploying additional naval assets and thousands of Marines to the region.

The drone activity is not limited to Louisiana.

Several drones of unknown origin were also spotted over Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., according to a Wednesday report from The Washington Post. The installation houses top administration officials, including War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The sightings reportedly led officials to consider relocating the Cabinet members as a precaution.

Hegseth and Rubio ultimately remained at Fort McNair, 4 miles from the White House, the report said.

The war with Iran began Feb. 28, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched major strikes on Iran's military infrastructure and senior leadership.

Tehran has since retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. positions, regional allies, and energy sites, sending global energy markets higher.