US to Autoregister Men for Military Draft This Year

The United States will begin automatically registering eligible young men for the military draft in December 2026, federal officials said.

The move marks a shift from the current system that requires individuals to sign up themselves. The change uses federal data sources to identify men ages 18 to 25 who meet residency and citizenship requirements and enroll them in the Selective Service System.

Under current law, most male citizens and immigrant residents are required to register with the Selective Service shortly after turning 18. Failing to do so can result in penalties and loss of eligibility for certain federal benefits and jobs, the Selective Service System explained.

The automatic registration requirement was included in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which Congress passed in late 2025.

The Selective Service System has already started implementing the administrative processes needed to make automatic registration operational. Officials said the goal is to simplify compliance and ensure that the registry remains complete.

Although the U.S. has not enacted a military draft in more than 50 years, the Selective Service System remains active in case conscription is ever authorized again.

Federal officials emphasized that the automatic registration program is intended as a procedural update, not an indication of an imminent draft.