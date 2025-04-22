DOT Offering Personal Branding, Emotion Workshops to Employees

The Transportation Department, which is expecting widespread firings as soon as next month, has started offering workshops for employees on topics such as ways to improve their personal brands and how to manage strong emotions when losing their jobs, according to a memo reviewed by Politico.

Included in the "Career Transition Learning Series" are scheduled sessions on helping workers translate their federal experience to the private sector, improving interviewing skills, focusing on "coping with downsizing and job loss," and "managing strong emotions."

The session on managing strong emotions emphasizes the point that "preventing emotional outbursts is key to a productive workplace." The overview is promoted as an opportunity to "recognize emotional cues" and to incorporate strategies to "manage and prevent strong reactions."

Some employees have reacted negatively to the campaign, with one calling it "insulting." Another worker, who was granted anonymity to talk about the issue candidly, told Politico that "it feels like it's intended to tell us we're being dramatic or that we're not professional enough to go through turmoil and remain detached and completely calm. It feels out of touch." Almost 800 DOT probationary employees were fired in February but then were brought back later when the decision was reversed by a federal judge. In addition, more than 1,000 at the department agreed to the first deferred resignation offer.