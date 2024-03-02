×
Tags: doorbell cameras | security | video | hack | privacy

Report: Doorbell Cams Easy to Hack

Saturday, 02 March 2024 06:19 PM EST

An investigation out of Consumer Reports finds that a number of popular doorbell security cameras contain flaws that make them easy to hack.

On Wednesday, the publication reported the video doorbells made by the manufacturer of brands such as Fishbot, Eken, and Tuck can be controlled by someone who can "physically access" them — "no tools or fancy hacking skills needed."

The cameras can be found at retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Temu, Sears, and Shein.

Walmart later told CR via email that any products that don't meet its safety standards and legal requirements "will be promptly removed from the website and remain blocked."

Moreover, CR says its findings have been shared with the Federal Trade Commission.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Saturday, 02 March 2024 06:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

