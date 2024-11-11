Donald Trump Jr.: Zelenskyy Will Be 'Losing His Allowance'

Donald Trump Jr. shared a social media post suggesting his father, the president-elect, will stop funding Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Don Jr. on Saturday shared a video that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin posted on Instagram. The clip showed a stone-faced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing next to President-elect Donald Trump, with the overlay reading: "POV: You're 38 Days from losing your allowance."

Also on Saturday, Don Jr. used X to repost a comment that included a Newsweek story with the headline, "Zelensky Spurns Donald Trump's Alleged 'Peace Plan.'"

"DJT will be UN-'spurned' as soon as the endless US Taxpayer dollars go away," Don Jr. wrote on X.

President-elect Trump has promised to swiftly end the Ukraine-Russia war and suggested that Kyiv should agree to cede some territory to Moscow in return for peace, a condition Zelenskyy has rejected.

It was reported last week that the former president and Zelenskyy spoke on the phone following Trump’s win in Tuesday’s election.

The Ukrainian president was said to have been pleased that the conversation occurred so quickly after the election. During the discussion, Trump said he would support Ukraine, and Elon Musk added he will continue supporting Zelenskyy's country through his Starlink satellites, according to Axios.

Trump also has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and advised him not to escalate the Ukraine war, a source familiar with the conversation said. The Kremlin on Monday denied the two had spoken.

Don Jr. played a key role in his father's 2024 presidential campaign and advocated for the selection of Ohio Senator JD Vance as the vice presidential pick, Newsweek reported.

Both Donald Trump Sr. and Donald Trump Jr. have criticized the Biden administration for spending nearly $67 billion in assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the nation in February 2022, according to figures from the Department of State.

The Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported that the Biden administration is trying to send billions of dollars of military equipment to Ukraine before Trump takes office. However, doing so is proving to be challenging and raising concerns about depleting U.S. stockpiles.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.