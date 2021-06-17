Ex-Trump Doctor Requests Biden Take Cognitive Test

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson started controversy among his colleagues after circulating a petition calling for President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test.

Formerly serving as a White House physician under former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, Jackson collected signatures for his petition this week during GOP meetings and House votes. He said, on Thursday, he expects to send a letter in the next day or two requesting Biden take a cognitive test.

"Just everything that has been going on for the last year and a half ... [Biden] doesn't know what's going on, where he's at. He's very confused all the time," Jackson said, according to The Hill.

In October, during a Trump campaign call, Jackson said he was convinced amidst Biden's campaign gaffes that the president "does not have the mental capacity, the cognitive ability to serve as our commander in chief and head of state."

Jackson had previously declared, in 2018, that despite Trump's junk food diet, he was in "excellent" cardiac health, scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on a cognitive test, and was exactly one pound below what is considered "obese."

Jackson credited the former president's health to his "incredibly good genes, and it's just the way God made him."

Biden, now 78, is the nation's oldest president. Since his inauguration, he has maintained a rigorous schedule so far. Biden has just now returned from his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, which lasted three hours.

Last month White House officials said Biden would take an annual physical exam "later this year" and publicly release the results. But White House officials declined to comment further.

Though Democrats have stated Trump was mentally unfit to be president, last summer, Trump said he took a cognitive test at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, and he "aced it."

"So my point is that President Trump had to submit to that, even when I was his physician. I mean, the precedent's already been set," Jackson said. "We did it and President Trump did it. And Biden, in his position, and his medical team, need to follow the lead now."