Trump 'Jews' Comment Draws Backlash

Former President Donald Trump came under fire Sunday after his post on his Truth Social platform Sunday calling on American Jews to "get their act together" and to show more appreciation for Israel before "it is too late."

Trump's comment drew fire from the liberal media and Jewish organizations with outlets like The Washington Post accusing him of antisemitism.

Both the Washington Post and NBC News led their stories with headlines saying Trump “attacks” Jews. CBS News had a more accurate headline: “Trump Critical of ‘U.S. Jews’ in Social Post.’

The Washington Post claimed that it is an "antisemitic trope" that American Jews have been accused of having more loyalty to Israel rather than the United States, though Trump made no such claim in his post.

But Trump's post was not the first time the former president had suggested that U.S. Jews traditionally align more with Democrats on domestic policies and should be more supportive of him because of his strong support of the State of Israel.

The head of the liberal Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, sharply criticized the former President.

“We don’t need the former president, who curries favor with extremists and antisemites, to lecture us about the U.S.-Israel relationship. It is not about a quid pro quo; it rests on shared values and security interests. This ‘Jewsplaining’ is insulting and disgusting,” Greenblatt said.

"No President has done more for Israel than I have," Trump said in his post, adding that the United States' "wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S."

Trump added that Israel had given him his "highest approval rating in the world," and suggested he could "easily be" the country's prime minister.

"U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!" he concluded.

Though those comments drew intense criticism Sunday, Trump did get support from the Zionist Organization of America.

“I understand Trump’s pain that not one mainstream Jewish group, except for the ZOA, honored Trump for being such an extraordinary friend to Israel and the Jewish people,” ZOA President Morton Klein said in a statement.

“It was important for Jews to have publicly expressed appreciation for Trump’s groundbreaking pro-Israel policies,” added Klein. “We had a moral and ethical obligation to do so.”

Klein said the ZOA plans to honor Trump with its highest award next month.

Zionists, their Christian supporters and others have credited Trump for several policies, including his decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, his termination of President Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran, and his historic signing of Abraham Accords, the first peace agreement between Israel and Arab states.