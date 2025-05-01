Trump to Address Graduating Students at University of Alabama

After President Donald Trump's weeklong celebration of his 100 days in office was overshadowed by a major shake-up in his national security team, the Republican headed to deep-red Alabama on Thursday, visiting an area where he has a deep well of support to address graduating students.

But Trump's expected presence at the University of Alabama drew hundreds of protesters to an off-campus rally.

Trump's evening remarks in Tuscaloosa will be the Republican president's first address to graduates in his second term and will come as he has been celebrating the first 100 days of his administration.

The White House did not offer any details about Trump's planned message.

Alabama, where Trump won 64% of the vote in 2024, is where he has staged a number of his trademark large rallies over the past decade. It is also where Trump showed early signs of strength in his first presidential campaign, when he began filling stadiums for his rallies.

While the White House has described Trump's speech as a commencement address, it is actually a special event that was created before graduation ceremonies that begin Friday. Graduating students have the option of attending the event, but it is not required.

Former Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban is also speaking at the event.

Ahead of the president's arrival, cap-and-gown-wearing graduates and their families began filing into the arena where Trump was set to give his address. Many seemed excited about the prospect of seeing him in person.

Emily Appel, a 22-year-old advertising major from Norcross, Georgia, called Trump's appearance at their school "a cherry on top" of her college years.

"I think it's such an honor, no matter who the president is. I think this is a huge honor to have the president of the United States speaking to our school," Appel said.

She called Trump a "very influential person" and said she hoped he had a message to share that was "positive about us being able to work in the real world and for our future."

Sophie Best, who is graduating with a communications degree, said, "I don't think that we could have had a greater person come to speak."

The 21-year-old from Cartersville, Georgia, said she attended Trump's first presidential inauguration in 2017 when she was a freshman in high school, along with her father, who she said loves Trump.

"I think that no matter what political party or whatever you believe in, I think that it's super cool that we get to experience and make history and be a part of this," she said.

At a park several miles away, more than 500 people gathered at a counter rally hosted by College Democrats. One-time presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke of Texas and former Sen. Doug Jones, the last Democrat to hold statewide office in Alabama, were slated to address the rally, called a "Tide Against Trump" — a play on the university's nickname.

Aidan Meyers, a 21-year-old junior studying biology at the university, said he felt betrayed by the decision to let Trump speak at a graduation-related event.

"I felt betrayed that the university was willing to put up with someone who has made it clear that they hate academia, essentially holding funding above university's heads as a bargaining chip, unless they bow down to what he wants, which is kind of a hallmark sign with fascist regime," Meyers said.

He said he also feels betrayed by the administration's stance on science and research. A fellowship he was seeking at the National Institutes of Health was canceled because of the federal hiring freeze, he said.

O'Rourke praised the students who invited him as "inspiring" and said their efforts in a Republican-dominated state like Alabama are an example for the rest of the country.

"You cannot be too red or too rural or too Republican to be written off right now. You also can't be too blue or too liberal to be taken for granted," O'Rourke told The Associated Press after arriving in Tuscaloosa. "You've got to show up absolutely everywhere. We truly are in crisis."

Trump's presence has also drawn criticism from the Alabama NAACP, which said his policies are hurting universities and students, particularly students of color.

Trump's visit to Alabama is his second trip this week. He held a rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark 100 days in office.

Outside of weekend trips for personal visits, the president has not made many official trips since taking office on Jan. 20. He usually speaks to the public from the impromptu news conferences he holds in the Oval Office and at other events at the White House.

After his stop in Alabama, Trump is scheduled to travel to Florida for a long weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Next month, he is scheduled to give the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.