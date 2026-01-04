WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | troops | delta force | soldiers | injured | nicolás maduro | operation

Trump: Injured Maduro Ops Soldiers 'in Good Shape'

By    |   Sunday, 04 January 2026 10:39 PM EST

President Donald Trump noted the U.S. soldiers shot at during the Delta Force operation to exfiltrate Nicolás Maduro are now "in good shape."

"It was a very dangerous operation," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday while returning to Washington, D.C., from the Christmas and New Year's break at Mar-a-Lago. "It was amazing.

"We had a few injured, but all are in good shape right now."

Trump hailed the bravery and patriotism of the soldiers who took fire when landing at Maduro's military compound in Caracas, Venezuela.

"But I knew there was great danger," Trump said, declining to get into specific detail.

"We got off the helicopter. The helicopters were being shot at. They got on the ground.

"There was amazing, amazing talent and tremendous patriotism and bravery. The bravery was incredible."

Trump noted Maduro was guarded by the Cuban military, and Cuba's government announced Sunday that 32 Cubans were killed.

Trump noted there were no deaths and only minor injuries for American forces.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump noted the U.S. soldiers shot at during the Delta Force operation to exfiltrate Nicolás Maduro are now "in good shape."
donald trump, troops, delta force, soldiers, injured, nicolás maduro, operation, venezuela
166
2026-39-04
Sunday, 04 January 2026 10:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved