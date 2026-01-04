Trump: Injured Maduro Ops Soldiers 'in Good Shape'

President Donald Trump noted the U.S. soldiers shot at during the Delta Force operation to exfiltrate Nicolás Maduro are now "in good shape."

"It was a very dangerous operation," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday while returning to Washington, D.C., from the Christmas and New Year's break at Mar-a-Lago. "It was amazing.

"We had a few injured, but all are in good shape right now."

Trump hailed the bravery and patriotism of the soldiers who took fire when landing at Maduro's military compound in Caracas, Venezuela.

"But I knew there was great danger," Trump said, declining to get into specific detail.

"We got off the helicopter. The helicopters were being shot at. They got on the ground.

"There was amazing, amazing talent and tremendous patriotism and bravery. The bravery was incredible."

Trump noted Maduro was guarded by the Cuban military, and Cuba's government announced Sunday that 32 Cubans were killed.

Trump noted there were no deaths and only minor injuries for American forces.