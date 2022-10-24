Trump Calls on 'The View' to Fire Alyssa Farah Griffin

Former President Donald Trump on Monday called for ABC’s “The View” to fire co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin, his former communications director.

“Alyssa Farah totally misrepresented her true feelings about me and the Trump Administration in order to get her job at ratings disaster CNN, and a seat with the low IQ people at The View,” Trump said on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Look at what she said about me, and that doesn’t include the beautiful letter she sent and other statements she made. They should fire her for misrepresentation or fraud. Release the letter, Alyssa!”

He went on to share several tweets that Farah Griffin made after leaving the White House but before she joined "The View," saying that her time in the Trump administration had been “an honor of a lifetime.”

Farah Griffin has rejected claims that she has shifted her “fundamental views” as a conservative, but she said in a statement earlier this year that working in the White House “fundamentally changed how I see the world and our role in it,” and she said she resigned “after Trump lost and began espousing the election lies.”

She told National Review, “I’m a conservative who believes in limited federal government and a robust national defense. I do, however, think that most people who have served in the highest levels of government, who hold the highest level security clearances, as I do, often become less dogmatic in their views as they learn more and are exposed to more.”