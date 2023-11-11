Trump 'Demands' D.C. Election Trial Next Spring to Be 'Fully Televised'

Donald Trump is pushing for his federal election interference trial in Washington to be televised, denouncing President Joe Biden's Justice Department's steadfast rejection of a televised trial as an effort to "continue this travesty in darkness."

"President Trump absolutely agrees, and in fact demands, that these proceedings should be fully televised so that the American public can see firsthand that this case, just like others, is nothing more than a dreamt-up unconstitutional charade that should never be allowed to happen again," Trump's lawyers concluded in Friday's filing, meeting the Nov. 10 deadline set by the court.

"Furthermore, President Trump is entitled to present his positions in this case to the American public, including his sacred obligation as President to investigate and address fraud and other irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election. Therefore, the Court should grant the Motions and allow the movants to broadcast the proceedings of this matter in order to ensure that the American public can see the bare truth of this case, witness the Biden Administration's wrongful acts, and hear all the evidence regarding an election that President Trump believes was rigged and stolen."

The Justice Department is opposing the effort to broadcast the trial, scheduled to begin in March, arguing federal court rules prohibit televised proceedings.

But Trump's lawyers denounced that as an effort to "continue this travesty in darkness," writing:

"For the first time in American history, an incumbent administration has charged its main, leading electoral opponent with a criminal offense. Aware that its charges are meritless, the prosecution has sought to proceed in secret, forcing the nation and the world to rely on biased, secondhand accounts coming from the Biden Administration and its media allies. "As a result, the citizens of our great country are unable to review for themselves what the facts of this case show, and how unfairly President Trump is being treated at the hands of his political opponent. As President Trump has made clear from the outset, the prosecution has repeatedly denied him his fundamental constitutional rights, including the right to prepare for trial and to present a fulsome defense. "The prosecution wishes to continue this travesty in darkness. President Trump calls for sunlight. Every person in America, and beyond, should have the opportunity to study this case firsthand and watch as, if there is a trial, President Trump exonerates himself of these baseless and politically motivated charges. The Court should grant the Motions without delay."

News organizations, including the Associated Press, have argued there has never been a federal case that warrants making an exception to that rule more than a former president standing trial on accusations that he tried to subvert the will of voters in an election.

Trump's lawyers rejected the continued Biden DOJ's effort to deny his chief political rival of constitutional due process rights, saying it will further public distrust in American justice as being a power wielded only by the privileged few.

"There is a high risk that proceeding behind closed doors under these circumstances would serve to further undermine confidence in the United States justice system, while continuing to prejudice President Trump's rights," the filing added, before quoting case precedent rejecting "show trials."

"'Show trials' tell more about the power of the state than about its concern for the decent administration of justice — with every citizen receiving the same kind of justice," the quote from Chandler v. Florida, 449 U.S. 560, 580 (1981).

"Where a judicial proceeding takes place without traditional notions of due process, in a transparently partisan mission to defeat a political opponent ahead of an election that the prosecuting administration is likely to lose, value can be gained from televised broadcasts," the Trump lawyers argued. "Indeed, the public exposure will ensure that all can see how the Biden Administration is unlawfully and unconstitutionally attempting to eliminate its leading political opponent.

"Make no mistake, many of President Trump's constitutional rights have been denied in this case," they wrote, adding "where, as here, the political opposition brings charges, the prosecutors and the Court should go above and beyond to ensure fairness and due process.

"Unfortunately, at every step of the way, the Court has allowed these attacks on President Trump's constitutional rights to continue, placing the interests of his political opposition above the precious protections that American patriots have fought and died for since our inception as a country."

Trump was indicted on felony charges in August related to the 2020 election: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has appeared determined to keep the Washington trial date as scheduled in early March, which is the height of the 2024 Republican presidential primary cycle.

The federal judge in the separate classified documents prosecution of Trump pushed back multiple deadlines Friday in a way that makes it highly unlikely that that case can proceed to trial next May as had been planned.

Material the The Associated Press was used in this report.