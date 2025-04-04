Trump: 'My Policies Will Never Change'

A defiant President Donald Trump took to social media Friday morning to say his "policies will never change" despite calls for him to end tariffs on U.S. trade partners.

Trump on Wednesday declared a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States.

"TO THE MANY INVESTORS COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES AND INVESTING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY, MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE. THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO GET RICH, RICHER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!" Trump posted Friday morning on Truth Social.

The president also commented on China announcing Friday it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products beginning April 10. Beijing's new tariff matches the rate of the U.S. reciprocal tariff of 34% on Chinese exports Trump ordered this week.

"CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!" Trump posted.

Previously, Trump said he wants to make the U.S. free from reliance on foreign manufacturers, in a massive economic reshaping that he likened to a medical procedure.

"It's what is expected," Trump said of the market reaction to the tariffs. "The patient was very sick. The economy had a lot of problems.

"It went through an operation. It's going to be a booming economy. It's going to be amazing."

AFP and the Associated Press contributed to this story.