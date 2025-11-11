Trump Asks Supreme Court to Approve National Guard Deployment in Illinois

President Donald Trump's administration is asking the Supreme Court to approve his deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois as part of his nationwide immigration crackdown.

Illinois and the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit over Trump's attempt to deploy the National Guard to the Prairie State, claiming the administration is not following the law.

Solicitor General John Sauer on Monday sent the justices a letter arguing that the court should show "extraordinary deference" to the president as commander in chief and allow the deployment to proceed.

The letter was sent in response to a request from the justices for both parties in the case to explain their interpretation of the section of federal code that states a president may call up the National Guard if he is "unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States."

Specifically, the justices asked both parties to explain the term "regular forces" and how it applies to the case.

In the letter, Sauer argues that the phrase refers to "civilian forces that regularly 'execute the laws' at issue but are 'unable' to do so in present circumstances," such as agents for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security, and not the standing military.

"Given the nature of the problem in Illinois, it was a reasonable exercise of the president's discretion to deploy National Guardsmen, who are civilians temporarily called up to serve with deep experience in deescalating domestic disturbances among their fellow citizens, rather than the standing military, whose primary function is to win wars by deploying lethal force against foreign enemies," Sauer wrote.

"It would turn Section 12406(3) on its head to insist that the president must nevertheless instead use the standing military to protect DHS agents while they execute federal immigration laws," he added.