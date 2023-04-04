Court Says Daniels Must Pay $122,000 in Legal Fees to Trump

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday was awarded close to $122,000 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels, the same porn star at the center of a hush money case that led to Trump's indictment in a Manhattan courtroom just a few hours earlier.

Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon shared a copy of the order in a tweet offering her congratulations. According to news outlets, Dhillon said her firm has racked up more than $600,000 in attorney fee judgments for Trump in the face of Daniels' "meritless" litigation.

The award came not long after Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, all tied to a handful of hush money cases including Daniels'.

She has alleged she had a sexual relationship with Trump several years before he served as president. He has long challenged her account.