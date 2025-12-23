Trump: Good Economic News No Longer Lifts Markets

President Donald Trump bemoaned "The Trump Rule" in a post on his Truth Social account Tuesday, noting the stock market did not have a robust day despite positive economic news.

"The financial news today was great: GDP up 4.2% as opposed to the predicted 2.5%," Trump wrote, noting this occurred during the prolonged government shutdown.

"But in the Modern Market, when you have good news, the Market stays even, or goes down, because Wall Street's 'heads' are wired differently than they used to be," Trump continued.

"In the old days, when there was good news, the Market went up. Nowadays, when there is good news, the Market goes down, because everybody thinks that Interest Rates will be immediately lifted to take care of 'potential' Inflation."

Trump said this means we can have a great market again, because those markets were from a time when the country was building up and becoming great.

"Strong Markets, even phenomenal Markets, don't cause Inflation, stupidity does!" Trump exclaimed.

"I want my new Fed Chairman to lower Interest Rates if the Market is doing well, not destroy the Market for no reason whatsoever. I want to have a Market the likes of which we haven't had in many decades, a Market that goes up on good news, and down on bad news, the way it should be, and the way it was."

The president said he believed inflation would take care of itself and if it doesn't, they can always raise rates again.

"But the appropriate time is not to kill Rallies, which could lift our Nation by 10, 15, and even 20 GDP points in a year — and maybe even more than that!" Trump wrote.

"A Nation can never be Economically GREAT if 'eggheads' are allowed to do everything within their power to destroy the upward slope. We are going to be encouraging the Good Market to get better, rather than make it impossible for it to do so."

Trump said he expects to see numbers that are far better than have been seen before.

"We are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! The United States should be rewarded for SUCCESS, not brought down by it," Trump said.

"Anybody that disagrees with me will never be the Fed Chairman!" Trump continued.