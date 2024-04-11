Trump Not Happy With MTG Effort to Oust Speaker Johnson

Former President Donald Trump and his team are not happy about Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's threat to pursue ousting Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Politico reported Thursday.

Greene on Tuesday escalated her criticism of Johnson in a lengthy letter to colleagues and renewed threats of a snap vote that could remove him from office. She filed a motion to vacate the chair March 22.

Although the congresswoman has been a strong supporter of Trump, the former president's team is worried Greene's threat to create another speakership battle will undercut the party in the November's general election. The GOP hopes to retain control of the House, while also winning the White House and flipping the Senate.

"100% distraction. Unwanted. And just stupid," one Trump insider told Politico of Greene's tactics. "We're not going to get trapped into this cycle of bulls**t that comes out of members of the House."

"It's fair to say we don't think she's being constructive," another person close with Trump told the outlet. "The internal fighting is not appreciated by [Trump]."

In October, Johnson became speaker after Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz's motion to vacate led to the ouster of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"It's no way to run a party; it's no way to run a House. You can't work in that environment," a member of Trump's inner circle told Politico about another potential speaker battle.

With the election little more than six months away, this comes at a time coordination between the Trump campaign and the speaker's political operations is beginning to tighten as officials on both sides have met to discuss strategy.

Johnson plans to travel to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday to appear at a joint news conference with Trump to deliver remarks on "election integrity," CNN first reported.

The two men likely will take questions from reporters, who undoubtedly want to ask about issues such as Ukraine, abortion laws, and the 2020 election.

Newsmax will cover the new conference live.

Trump and Johnson also are expected to have some one-on-one time to discuss current issues before the news conference.

Still, Politico reported Trump, who is close with Greene, likely will not criticize her publicly.

Besides that, Johnson is trying to navigate the House through legislative battles that include aid to Ukraine and Israel, southern border security, and whether the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) should be reauthorized.

There is always the chance Trump will disagree with how the speaker decides to address a specific issue.

At the moment, the former president's team considers Johnson someone with whom it can work as Trump seeks to return to the presidency, Politico reported.