Trump Won't Invite South Africa to G-20 in Miami

President Donald Trump escalated his dispute with South Africa on Wednesday, announcing that the country would not receive an invitation to the 2026 Group of 20 summit in Miami.

The move deepens a months-long clash over Trump’s allegations of abuses against white farmers and signals a more aggressive use of U.S. authority as next year’s G-20 host.

Trump made the declaration on Truth Social as this year’s G-20 summit concluded in Johannesburg.

"The United States did not attend the G-20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers," he said.

"To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them.

"Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide. That’s why all the Liars and Pretenders of the Radical Left Media are going out of business!"

"At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G-20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony. Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida, next year."

"South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately," he added.

Under G-20 practice, the host nation has broad discretion in determining invitations, which gives the Miami summit unusual diplomatic weight.

The decision follows an extended period in which Trump has focused on allegations that white landowners have been targeted for violence or discriminatory land policies.

In February, he signed an executive order that paused foreign assistance to South Africa, citing claims that the government "racially disfavored landowners."

South African officials have repeatedly rejected the accusations and have publicly argued that there is no evidence of genocide or systematic persecution of Afrikaners.

The dispute produced a tense Oval Office meeting earlier this year between Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to officials briefed on the encounter, Ramaphosa acknowledged crime problems but disputed Trump’s assertions and urged him to consider the views of native South Africans.

The administration this month also introduced a plan to reduce refugee admissions to their lowest recorded level while stating that available placements should “primarily be allocated among Afrikaners from South Africa."