Trump, Senate GOP See Breakthrough on DHS Shutdown Deal

A meeting late Monday between President Donald Trump and key Senate Republicans has created optimism a deal may have been found to end the Democrats' partial government shutdown.

After more than five weeks of disruption, Republican lawmakers emerged from the White House signaling renewed momentum toward reopening the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to reports from Punchbowl News and The Hill.

The shutdown — now stretching past a month — has been driven largely by Democrat opposition to fully funding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., who attended the meeting, said negotiators were working urgently to "land this plane," reflecting a growing sense among Republicans that a breakthrough is within reach.

GOP senators described the talks as productive, with one source telling The Hill that lawmakers and Trump "landed in a pretty good spot."

At the center of the emerging framework is a pragmatic Republican strategy: Fund most of DHS immediately — including critical services such as Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Coast Guard — while addressing ICE funding separately through the budget reconciliation process.

This would allow Republicans to bypass a Democrat filibuster and secure border enforcement resources later.

The proposal represents a notable shift after Trump initially resisted separating ICE funding from the broader DHS package.

During the weekend, he had insisted that any deal include passage of the SAVE America Act, a top Republican priority requiring voter ID and citizenship verification.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., had warned that such a demand was "not realistic" given Democrat opposition.

By Monday night, however, Trump appeared open to a two-track approach — a move Republicans see as key to breaking the stalemate while still advancing conservative priorities.

Republicans argue Democrats have prolonged the shutdown by refusing to fund essential homeland security operations unless ICE enforcement is curtailed.

The impasse has already led to widespread travel disruptions, with reports of hourslong TSA lines at major airports nationwide.

"Millions of Americans right now are facing two-, three-, four-hour waits at airports … because the Democrats refuse to pay TSA," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said.

Democrats, for their part, have signaled tentative openness to the framework, emphasizing that their primary concern lies with ICE practices rather than broader DHS functions.

Still, they are expected to push for concessions, including increased oversight and reforms within immigration enforcement.

The proposed deal is far from finalized, and significant details remain unresolved.

Conservatives have also expressed concern that separating ICE funding could weaken the GOP's negotiating leverage.

However, Republican leaders are emphasizing results — reopening DHS, restoring services, and advancing border security through reconciliation.

The talks come as senators face pressure to resolve the crisis before a scheduled recess and as rank-and-file Republicans insist they will not leave Washington until DHS is fully funded.

If successful, the agreement would mark a political victory for Trump and GOP leadership, demonstrating a willingness to adapt tactically while keeping long-term priorities — including election integrity and border enforcement — firmly in focus.