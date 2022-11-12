Trump Calls for Arizona Election 'Do Over,' Says It's 'Tainted'

Railing on the slow-walking of election results in Arizona, including voting machines in Republican districts coincidentally failing, former President Donald Trump says the "tainted" Arizona election should be all over again if the U.S. wasn't a "third-world country."

"So in Maricopa County they're at it again," Trump wrote in a series of Truth Social posts Friday night into Saturday morning. "Voting machines in large numbers didn't work, but only in Republican districts. People were forced to wait for hours, then got exhausted or had other things to do and left the voting lines by the thousands.

"Even Kari Lake was taken to a liberal Democrat district in order to vote. Others weren't so lucky. This is a scam and voter fraud, no different than stuffing the ballot boxes. They stole the election from Blake Masters. Do election over again!"

The troubles in Nevada are going to come to a head next, Trump warned, and if Adam Laxalt's shrinking lead is overcome in the count in the next hours or days, Democrats will have secured the Senate majority for the next two years.

"Now they're finding all sorts of ballots in Clark County, Nevada," Trump wrote in another Truth Social post. "They are pulling out all stops to steal the election from Adam Laxalt. Mitch McConnell, the Republicans' Broken Down Senate Leader, does nothing about this."

Outside of Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Herschel Waker, the Alaska Senate race between Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka remains stuck in ranked-choice voting purgatory. Murkowski trailed in the first round of voting, but the ranked-choice voting she helped put in place could get her over the top.

Trump blasted McConnell for pulling funding from Masters' Arizona race to help fund an anti-Trump Senate campaign of Murkowski in Arizona.

"He's too busy spending vast amounts of money on bad Sen. Lisa M of Alaska, when Kelly S is far better," Trump's Truth Social post continued, using the phonetic "S" sound of Tshibaka's last name. "Should have fought and stopped the steal in 2020. Gave Dems 4 trillion dollars, never used debt ceiling. He is the worst!"

There is a growing effort to challenge McConnell's GOP Senate leadership position, which is looking more and more likely to be a minority one with the Senate projections currently split 49-49 with Alaska's seat sure to remain Republican and only Nevada and Georgia left to call, according to Newsmax projections.

"Rigged elections, open borders = Third-world countries," Trump wrote in another Truth Social post. "The USA is a failing nation!"

"Idiot, and possibly corrupt, officials have lost control of the tainted election in Arizona," Trump wrote in one final Truth Social post, before turning his attention to his daughter's wedding that will take place Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago. "Machines broken in Republican areas. A new election must be called for immediately!"