Trump Hails Release of Unredacted 'Infamous Mueller Memo'

Former President Donald Trump has hailed the full, unredacted release of the 2019 Department of Justice memo to then-Attorney General William Barr, which effectively closed the book on then-special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of the claim of Trump campaign coordination with Russia in the 2016 presidential election campaign.

"Thank you to the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW) for successfully suing to release the now infamous Mueller Memo on yet another Trump prosecution," Trump wrote Wednesday in a Save America PAC statement.

While CREW suggested the release was damaging to DOJ or perhaps Trump, Trump trolled the activist group.

"In the nine-page memo it was revealed that, 'Nothing would warrant a prosecution for obstruction of justice,'" Trump's statement read. "It underscored that 'Mueller had not found sufficient evidence to charge any underlying crime,' and that the president 'reasonably believed that the Special Counsel’s investigation was interfering with his governing agenda.'

"The memo concluded that 'the evidence was insufficient to support a criminal charge — even if Trump were not president.' It was stated that my 'conduct primarily reflected a frustration with the Mueller probe and what [I] perceived to be the politics behind it,' in addition to what I believed were absolutely flawed and Fake News reports. Sound familiar?"

Trump's statement takes another bow that he famously took during his presidency, saying the Mueller Report was a "complete and total exoneration."

"CREW is devastated by these findings, that they worked so hard to 'expose,' but may now move on to the even more ridiculous witch hunt that has already caused a great Mar-a-Lago red wave with the voters of our nation!" Trump's statement concluded.

The timing of an unredacted Justice Department memo is curious because it comes as Florida Magistrate Justice Bruce Reinhart — who reportedly donated to Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign — is working on potential redactions of the DOJ affidavit used to search Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago.

A hearing on what portions of that affidavit will be released is scheduled for Thursday.