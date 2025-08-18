WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | russia | ukraine | putin | zelenskyy

Trump: Fake News Media Will Never Give Me Credit

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 10:56 AM EDT

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday that no matter what happens between Russia and Ukraine, he will still somehow get blamed for it.

"I am totally convinced that if Russia raised their hands and said, 'We give up, we concede, we surrender, we will GIVE Ukraine and the great United States of America, the most revered, respected, and powerful of all countries, EVER, Moscow and St. Petersburg, and everything surrounding them for a thousand miles, the Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners would say that this was a bad and humiliating day for Donald J. Trump, one of the worst days in the history of our Country,'" Trump wrote.

This shows why the mainstream media is struggling, Trump said.

"But that's why they are the FAKE NEWS, and the badly failing Radical Left Democrats," Trump wrote.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday, days after he held a summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladmir Putin. Trump is also meeting with the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the European Union, and NATO, who are showing solidarity with Ukraine.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


