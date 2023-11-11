Trump Jokes He'd Make UFC's Dana White His 'Offense Chief'

Speaking during a rare Saturday afternoon campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump joked he would be willing to make Ultimate Fighting Championship's frontman Dana White his defense secretary.

"Dana White, you know Dana White? The great Dana White," Trump told his rally, which featured an overflow crowd that could not get into the event. There's a guy I'd like to make my defense chief.

"I wouldn't call him my defense chief. I'd call him my offense chief. He'd be my offense chief. But he's doing a great job."

Right before declaring the "moral duty" of "peace through strength" to keep us all out of World War III, Trump joked his afternoon rally was giving him the chance to attend UFC 295 in New York City.

"You screwed up my whole day by putting this in the middle of the day," Trump joked. "So you can't do anything in the morning, because you don't have time. Or you can't do anything in the evening.

"Although, tonight I'm going to the UFC fight at Madison Square Garden."

The silver lining of rallying during the daytime is affording him another chance to attend UFC 295. Trump has been wildly cheered and supported at White's events for years.

"But I'm going there tonight, so at least you left me enough time for that," Trump joked.

UFC 295 will be headlined by co-main events at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The main card includes five fights, with Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka slated to be the final two to step into the octagon in a light heavyweight title fight.

Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) of Czechia is a former UFC light heavyweight champion with 25 knockouts on his resume. The 31-year-old's most recent fight was a win by submission over Glover Teixeira in June of 2022.

Pereira, 36, last fought in July, with the former middleweight champion from Brazil scoring a win by split decision over Jan Blachowicz.

Pereira (8-2-0 MMA, UFC) is the -125 favorite at BetMGM, where he has been backed by 51% of the fight bets and 57% of the money to beat Prochazka (+105)

The co-main event features a heavyweight fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

Pavlovich enters with an 18-1 record, including 6-1 in the UFC. The 31-year-old Russian is coming off a knockout win over Curtis Blaydes in April. After opening at +105, Pavlovich's odds have shifted to -105 as he has been backed by 73% of the bets.

Aspinall (13-3, 6-1) remains the slight favorite at -115. The 30-year-old, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, won by TKO over Marcin Tybura in July for his 10th KO victory. It was also the 12th career first-round stoppage for England's Aspinall, who needed little over a minute to finish off Tybura.

Material from Reuters on the UFC event was used in this report.