2nd Man Hurt in Trump Rally Shooting Released From Hospital

The second man injured in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has been released from the hospital, The Hill reported Sunday.

James Copenhaver, 74, was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital last Friday.

Copenhaver was one of two spectators seriously injured during the shooting at Trump's campaign rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

David "Jake" Dutch, 57, the other seriously injured attendee, was also released from Allegheny General Hospital last week. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

The shooting, which occurred just over two weeks ago, resulted in the death of rallygoer Corey Comperatore, 50.