Trump Proclaims Made in America, Captive Nation Weeks

President Donald Trump released two proclamations on Friday aimed at promoting American workers and reiterating his administration's commitment to helping citizens living under restrictive governments.

In the proclamations, Trump declared that this week, July 20, 2025, through July 26, 2025, is Made in America Week and Captive Nations Week. These proclamations celebrate American manufacturing and construction work and those who live under "oppressive regimes" around the world.

"In 1959, President Dwight D. Eisenhower first proclaimed Captive Nations Week to counter the emerging threat of communism and declare America's resolve to defend the fundamental rights of free speech, religious liberty, and self-government," Trump said in a statement. "As President, I continue that work today, as far too often, oppressive regimes still silence dissent and persecute their own citizens for practicing their faith."

In his proclamation declaring Made in America Week, Trump wrote, "I call upon all Americans to pay special tribute to the builders, the ranchers, the crafters, the entrepreneurs, and all those who work with their hands every day to make America great."