WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | proclamation | made in america | captive nations

Trump Proclaims Made in America, Captive Nation Weeks

By    |   Friday, 25 July 2025 02:02 PM EDT

President Donald Trump released two proclamations on Friday aimed at promoting American workers and reiterating his administration's commitment to helping citizens living under restrictive governments.

In the proclamations, Trump declared that this week, July 20, 2025, through July 26, 2025, is Made in America Week and Captive Nations Week. These proclamations celebrate American manufacturing and construction work and those who live under "oppressive regimes" around the world.

"In 1959, President Dwight D. Eisenhower first proclaimed Captive Nations Week to counter the emerging threat of communism and declare America's resolve to defend the fundamental rights of free speech, religious liberty, and self-government," Trump said in a statement. "As President, I continue that work today, as far too often, oppressive regimes still silence dissent and persecute their own citizens for practicing their faith."

In his proclamation declaring Made in America Week, Trump wrote, "I call upon all Americans to pay special tribute to the builders, the ranchers, the crafters, the entrepreneurs, and all those who work with their hands every day to make America great."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump released two proclamations on Friday aimed at promoting American workers and reiterating his administration's commitment to helping citizens living under restrictive governments.
donald trump, proclamation, made in america, captive nations
174
2025-02-25
Friday, 25 July 2025 02:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved