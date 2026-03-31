Trump Unveils First Glimpse of Planned Presidential Library

President Donald Trump shared the first images of his planned presidential library on the Miami waterfront, posting a short video that showcases a towering skyscraper-style complex featuring reconstructions of parts of the White House, military vehicles, and at least one gold statue of himself.

The 100-second video, posted on Trump's Truth Social platform Monday night, presents the proposed Donald J. Trump Presidential Library as a gleaming glass-and-gold structure rising far above nearby buildings and capped by a red, white, and blue spire.

The video offers sweeping views of a library filled with memorabilia, images, and messages from Trump's presidency. Visitors are shown riding a golden escalator, a nod to the famous escalator descent Trump made at Trump Tower in 2015 when he launched his first presidential campaign.

It also depicts guests touring recreations of the Oval Office, parts of the West Wing, and Trump's planned White House ballroom. Other scenes show a plane resembling Air Force One, fighter jets, and a helicopter displayed inside the building, as well as visitors attending a gathering on the skyscraper's patio.

Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman, told The Wall Street Journal that the library will be "one of the most magnificent buildings in the world."

Presidential libraries traditionally serve as repositories for records and archives while also functioning as museums highlighting a president's legacy and interpretation of key events from his administration. These institutions are generally funded through private donations.

Trump's planned library would stand apart from those of previous presidents, particularly in size and scale.

Politico reported in December that Trump allies were considering a 47-story high-rise to honor Trump's election as the 47th president. Such a building would exceed the height of other presidential libraries.

Former President Barack Obama's planned library in Chicago, which is nearing completion, stands 225 feet tall at its highest point. Trump has reportedly criticized Obama's library design.

The video was also posted on TrumpLibrary.org, which solicits donations for the project. The president directed his Truth Social followers to the site, which includes a donation page; individuals interested in contributing more than $10,000 are instructed to complete an inquiry form.

The Journal reported that Trump and his advisers are aiming to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for the library fund.

According to the video, the project is being designed by Bermello Ajamil, a Florida-based firm.

Trump has said he plans for the Miami-based library to house, among other items, a Boeing 747-8 aircraft given by Qatar and valued at $400 million. According to The Washington Post, the president's allies have also worked to secure prime real estate for the site.

Eric Trump, the president's son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, has played a key role in the effort. He said on social media that he and his colleagues at The Trump Organization had spent the past six months working on the project.

"This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known," Eric Trump posted Monday night on X.