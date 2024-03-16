Trump on Migrant Crisis: 'Nobody Could Afford This, Morally It's So Wrong'

The latest campaign ad for presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump takes aim at the illegal migrant crisis and the subsequent crime and cost to American taxpayers, noting how illegal migrants are chanting and hailing President Joe Biden's open border.

"From all over the world they came: Millions of illegal border crossers have entered the country unlawfully," Trump says in a policy video cut over scenes of migrant caravans and crimes committed by illegal migrants.

"They're coming by the thousands. Nobody could afford this, and even morally it is so wrong."

Immigration has resonated with Republican primary voters, as exit polls have shown that issue taking over the No. 1 spot, which is historically the economy.

"We will secure our borders and we will restore our sovereignty," Trump finished in a campaign video posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

The video shows defiant migrants crossing the border, committing crimes, chanting the names of their home countries, and hailing their support for Biden.

Also in the video are photos of slain Georgia college student Laken Riley and her alleged murderer, showing a stark contrast between Trump and the sitting president.

Just two days after rejecting a Biden invite to the State of the Union Address — where Biden misstated her first name as "Lincoln" — the Riley family and friends joined Trump at a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia.

"What a shame: Laken Riley would be alive today if Joe Biden had not willfully and maliciously eviscerated the borders of the United States and set loose thousands and thousands of dangerous criminals into our country," Trump told his Rome campaign rally just minutes after meeting Riley's family backstage last Saturday. "To her family tonight, I promise you, I will demand justice for Laken.

"I will fight like no one has ever fought before to ensure that what happened to this American daughter — this incredible, incredible American — that this never happens to any other daughter or anyone else ever again.

"We will do everything we can that it doesn't happen again."