Trump: NY Times, CNN Reported 'Fake' 10-Point Plan

President Donald Trump called out The New York Times and CNN for reporting a "fake" and "made-up" 10-point plan allegedly involved in peace talks with Iran.

In a Truth Social post late Wednesday, the president accused the outlets of spreading disinformation designed to sabotage delicate negotiations.

"The Failing New York Times and Fake News CNN each reported a totally FAKE TEN POINT PLAN on the Iran negotiations which was meant to discredit the people involved in the peace process," Trump wrote.

"All ten points were a made up HOAX - EVIL LOSERS!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

Trump's rebuke comes as multiple, conflicting versions of potential agreements between the U.S. and Iran have circulated publicly, fueling confusion over the terms of a fragile ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The disputed proposal reportedly originated from Iranian sources and was amplified by international media, raising concerns in Washington about misinformation influencing public perception of the talks.

The version shared by Iran's state-linked channels and reported by CNN and The New York Times included provisions widely viewed by U.S. negotiators as unacceptable, such as allowing continued uranium enrichment and maintaining Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

CNN responded Tuesday night to Trump's initial claim on Truth Social that the network had put out "a false Statement."

"The statement in question was obtained by CNN from Iranian officials and reported on multiple Iranian state media outlets. We received the statement from specific official Iranian spokespeople who are known to us," said a spokesperson, whose statement was posted on X.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized that any legitimate agreement must prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and ensure the strait remains open and secure for international commerce.

Vice President JD Vance also sought to clarify the confusion, explaining that multiple proposals had surfaced during negotiations — including at least one that was quickly dismissed by the administration, the Washington Examiner reported.

"The first 10-point proposal was something that was submitted, and we think, frankly, was probably written by ChatGPT," Vance said, noting it was never seriously considered.

A separate, more credible proposal — developed through backchannel discussions involving U.S. and Pakistani intermediaries — is the version the administration has focused on.

The emergence of competing narratives has underscored broader tensions not only between Washington and Tehran, but also between the Trump administration and major media organizations.

Trump has warned that inaccurate leaks and false reporting could undermine the negotiation process and mislead the public.

The Jerusalem Post noted that discrepancies between reported plans and the administration's stated framework are especially pronounced on key issues such as nuclear enrichment and regional security, suggesting the widely circulated "10-point plan" does not align with U.S. policy.

For Trump and his allies, the episode reinforces longstanding criticism of legacy media, which they argue too often push narratives at odds with the administration's goals.

As negotiations continue, the White House has said only officially confirmed terms, not anonymously sourced or foreign-origin proposals, will define any eventual agreement with Iran.