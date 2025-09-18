WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | nominees | john thune | jonathan morrison | kimberly guilfoyle | democrats

Senate Republicans Confirm 48 Trump Nominees

By    |   Thursday, 18 September 2025 07:37 PM EDT

Senate Republicans on Thursday confirmed 48 of President Donald Trump's nominees, a week after changing the chamber's rules to counter Democrat delays.

"Republicans have fixed a broken process," Senate Majority Leader John Thune said ahead of the vote.

Among the confirmed are Jonathan Morrison, the new administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and Kimberly Guilfoyle as U.S. ambassador to Greece. Guilfoyle is a former California prosecutor and television news personality who led the fundraising for Trump's 2020 campaign.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said Democrats are delaying the nominations because Trump's nominees are "historically bad." And he told Republicans that they will "come to regret" their action — echoing a similar warning from former GOP Leader Mitch McConnell to then-Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in 2013, when Democrats changed Senate rules for executive branch and lower court judicial nominees to remove the 60-vote threshold for confirmations. At the time, Republicans were blocking President Barack Obama's picks.

"What Republicans have done is chip away at the Senate even more, to give Donald Trump more power and to rubber stamp whomever he wants, whenever he wants them, no questions asked," Schumer said last week.

Thune promised more confirmations to come.

"And we'll ensure that President Trump's administration is filled at a pace that looks more like those of his predecessors."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Senate Republicans on Thursday confirmed 48 of President Donald Trump's nominees, a week after changing the chamber's rules to counter Democrat delays.
donald trump, nominees, john thune, jonathan morrison, kimberly guilfoyle, democrats
220
2025-37-18
Thursday, 18 September 2025 07:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved