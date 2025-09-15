WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | nfl | kickoff | rule | sissy | football | touchbacks

Trump Rips NFL Over 'Sissy Football'

By    |   Monday, 15 September 2025 09:13 AM EDT

President Donald Trump slammed the NFL's new kickoff rule, calling it "sissy football."

The league moved touchbacks to the 35-yard line from the 30 in an attempt to discourage kicking teams from simply booting the ball out of the end zone for an automatic touchback.

The rule updates what the NFL adopted last year, requiring kicking-team players to remain in place until the ball is caught or touches the ground. The rule is designed to encourage more and safer kickoff returns, NBC Sports reported.

"The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule. How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It's at least as dangerous as the 'normal' kickoff, and looks like hell," Trump wrote Monday morning on Truth Social. "The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about.

"'Sissy' football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It's like wanting to 'roll back' the golf ball so it doesn't go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!"

Trump owned the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League (USFL) in 1983-86.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump slammed the NFL's new kickoff rule, calling it "sissy football."
donald trump, nfl, kickoff, rule, sissy, football, touchbacks
209
2025-13-15
Monday, 15 September 2025 09:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved