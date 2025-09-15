Trump Rips NFL Over 'Sissy Football'

President Donald Trump slammed the NFL's new kickoff rule, calling it "sissy football."

The league moved touchbacks to the 35-yard line from the 30 in an attempt to discourage kicking teams from simply booting the ball out of the end zone for an automatic touchback.

The rule updates what the NFL adopted last year, requiring kicking-team players to remain in place until the ball is caught or touches the ground. The rule is designed to encourage more and safer kickoff returns, NBC Sports reported.

"The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule. How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It's at least as dangerous as the 'normal' kickoff, and looks like hell," Trump wrote Monday morning on Truth Social. "The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about.

"'Sissy' football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It's like wanting to 'roll back' the golf ball so it doesn't go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!"

Trump owned the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League (USFL) in 1983-86.