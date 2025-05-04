WATCH TV LIVE

Axios: Trump to Announce NFL Draft Coming to DC

President Donald Trump on Monday is expected to announce that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held in Washington, D.C., Axios reported Sunday.

Trump is expected to make the announcement at the White House along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, according to the report.

The draft will be held at the National Mall, Axios reported.

The league began moving the site of the draft to different NFL cities in 2015 after 50 years of holding it in exclusively in New York City. This year's draft was in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Next year's draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Trump's announcement comes days after Harris and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $3.7 billion plan to redevelop the site of the old RFK Stadium, where the then-Washington Redskins played from 1961-96, in the city. The Commanders have played in Landover, Maryland, since. If approved, the Commanders would begin playing there in 2030.

"The new Stadium Deal is a HUGE WIN for Washington, D.C., and for the Team's incredible fan base. It will also boost Economic Development, create more Jobs and, hopefully, lead to less Crime in the area. We are making Washington, D.C., GREAT AGAIN, one step at a time!" Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


