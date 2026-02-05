Trump Announces May National Prayer Event

President Donald Trump used Thursday morning's National Prayer Breakfast to announce a major faith-focused event on the National Mall this spring, saying the country will "rededicate America as one nation under God" as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

"This morning, I'm pleased to announce that on May 17, 2026, we're inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall — to pray, to give thanks, and to read," Trump told attendees at the Washington Hilton in remarks shown live on Newsmax.

"We are going to do something that everyone said, like, 'That's tough.' We're going to rededicate America as one nation under God."

Trump framed the announcement as part of what he called a broader national spiritual renewal, arguing that faith and patriotism go hand in hand with restoring public safety and national confidence.

He told the gathering that religion is "coming back so strong," pointing to indicators he said show rising church attendance and increased interest in faith, particularly among young Americans.

The planned event is being promoted as part of the White House's "America Prays" initiative tied to the "America 250" commemoration of the nation's founding, inviting faith communities to unite in prayer ahead of 2026's semiquincentennial.

The District's tourism site also lists a National Mall prayer gathering on May 17, describing it as a nationwide moment of reflection with dignitaries, faith leaders, and everyday Americans.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the country's founding principles are rooted in God-given rights and that government should protect, not marginalize, religious expression.

At the breakfast, he linked the event to a pushback against what conservatives see as years of cultural pressure on faith, family, and public prayer.

The National Prayer Breakfast has long served as a bipartisan stage for calls to unity, but Trump's announcement signaled a distinctly public, national-scale show of faith — one aimed at rallying religious Americans as the country heads into a historic anniversary year.