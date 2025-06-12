Trump: Guard, Marines Supporting LA Police

President Donald Trump on Thursday morning commended the National Guard and Marines for putting Los Angeles police members "in a position to effectively do their job" amid violent anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests.

Trump during the weekend ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angeles following protests over his stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws.

"Los Angeles was safe and sound for the last two nights. Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job. They all worked well together, but without the Military, Los Angeles would be a crime scene like we haven't seen in years," Trump posted Thursday morning on Truth Social.

"Governor Gaven NewScum had totally lost control of the situation. He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his a**, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!!!"

The president's post came on the same day a federal court hearing was scheduled on whether the administration can use the National Guard and Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles.

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has depicted the federal military intervention in the nation's second largest city as the onset of a much broader effort by Trump to overturn political and cultural norms at the heart of the nation's democracy.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has echoed that, saying the deployment of troops was unnecessary and meant to undermine local jurisdictions and intimidate the city's large immigrant population.

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday released new details about several high-risk criminal illegal alien arrests by ICE on Monday and Tuesday in Los Angeles, which occurred amid ongoing riots over immigration enforcement in the city.