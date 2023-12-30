Trump: Dems Open Doors for Illegal Migrants to 'Vote, Vote, Vote'

Open-border Democrats are forcing a political great replacement in the U.S., attempting to turn the country further to the left with mass immigration, according to former President Donald Trump.

"It's becoming more and more obvious to me why the 'Crazed' Democrats are allowing millions and millions of totally unvetted migrants into our once great country," Trump wrote Saturday morning on Truth Social. "It's so they can vote, vote, vote.

"They are signing them up at a rapid pace, without even knowing who the hell they are. It all makes sense now."

Trump added a warning to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and congressional Republicans to get tougher on border security, suggesting Democrats' immigration electioneering are an existential threat to the opposition Republican Party.

"Republicans better wake up and do something, before it is too late," Trump's post concluded.

"Are you listening Mitch McConnell?"

McConnell has been a frequent target of Trump's ire since the 2021 impeachment proceedings in the Senate, prompting comments earlier this month to say McConnell should get out of leadership if not the Senate altogether.

"He seems to be checked out now," Trump told the New York Young Republicans Club Gala in a speech in early December. "He seems to be checked out.

"I hope to hell to he gets out of there."