Trump: 'Merry Christmas,' 'May 2024 Be the Best Year'

Former President Donald Trump took a minute to wish everyone a "Merry Christmas" on Sunday.

"Melania and I," Trump posted on Truth Social, "would like to wish everyone a happy, joyous, and wonderful Christmas season.

"In this holy time of year, Christians everywhere give thanks that over 2000 years ago, God sent his only son to the world to be the Savior of all mankind; the birth of Jesus Christ is the true miracle we celebrate each Christmas. He is the ultimate source of our joy, our hope, our sense of peace and goodwill as we gather with family and loved ones.

"It is such a great time of the year. This is why we can never stop saying that beautiful phrase: Merry Christmas.

"This holiday we give thanks for our many blessings God has bestowed upon us. We pray for the safety of our men and women in uniform at home and abroad, and we ask God to guide us, to give us strength and watch over us in this pivotal year ahead. With his help, by this time next year, we will be well on our way to making America safer, stronger, greater, and more prosperous than ever before. Once again, Melania and I wish you a very merry Christmas. God bless you all. And may 2024 be the best year of our lives!"