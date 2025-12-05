Trump Welcomes Wounded Guardsman's Family to WH

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe's family members to the Oval Office on Thursday.

The meeting came eight days after the shooting near the White House that left West Virginia Army National Guard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom dead and Wolfe critically wounded while the two were on a public-safety deployment in Washington, D.C.

The Trumps met with Wolfe's parents and brother, expressing gratitude for their sacrifice and the service of National Guard troops who have been assisting with public safety as part of the president's crackdown on crime in the nation's capital.

In a post on Truth Social after the meeting, Trump praised the family as "fantastic American Patriots," calling Wolfe "our wonderful National Guardsman who was badly injured protecting the Capital of the United States of America."

The president said Wolfe "is in the process of healing" and noted that "his parents, brother, and all of his friends are praying."

Trump also referenced the family publicly later Thursday night during the annual National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse.

"They have spirit and they love our country so much — you wouldn't believe," Trump said of the family, underscoring the administration's message that America's strength is found in families who raise men and women willing to serve.

The Christmas Tree lighting, led by the first lady, provided a solemn-but-hopeful backdrop as the White House honored service and highlighted resilience in the face of violence.

Earlier Thursday, the White House also ordered U.S. flags lowered to half-staff through sunset Dec. 4 to honor Beckstrom, 20, who died from her injuries after the Nov. 26 ambush.

Trump's proclamation directed flags to be lowered not only at federal facilities nationwide, but also at U.S. embassies and military installations worldwide.

West Virginia Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey offered an encouraging update this week, saying Wolfe is now responsive.

Morrisey said Wolfe gave a thumbs-up when asked if he could hear and also "wiggled his toes," crediting continued prayers from the Guardsman's mother and supporters across the country.

Authorities have charged Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal with first-degree murder and related offenses in the attack.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.