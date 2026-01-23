Trump Vows to Be 'Voice for the Voiceless' at March for Life

President Donald Trump delivered a strong message of support for the pro-life movement Friday, addressing participants gathered in the nation's capital for the 2026 March for Life.

"On July 4, 1776, our Declaration of Independence righteously affirmed that every human being is endowed by Almighty God with the unalienable right to life," Trump said.

"In the 250 years since, our commitment to this truth has been the source of our strength and the foundation of our greatness — and it has helped America remain the single greatest force for justice and human flourishing in the history of the world."

Marking National Sanctity of Human Life Day, Trump said, "We renew our steadfast commitment to fostering a culture that respects, upholds, and cherishes the inherent dignity and infinite worth of every precious human soul."

The president noted the rally coincided with the 53rd anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which he sharply criticized in the prerecorded message.

"Roe v. Wade was a moral and constitutional atrocity that silenced the American people and stripped the States of their right to protect the unborn," Trump said.

He praised the Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe, stating, "In June 2022, the United States Supreme Court corrected this disastrous decision and decades of left-wing judicial overreach by returning abortion policy to the American people in the states."

Trump also highlighted his role in that outcome, saying he "was proud to have appointed three of the associate justices" in his first term "who delivered this triumphant victory for life, liberty, and American democracy."

"From the moment I returned to office as the 47th president of the United States, I have taken decisive action to protect the unborn and restore a culture that unapologetically defends the sanctity of life," Trump added.

He pointed to specific policies, saying he "was proud to enforce the Hyde Amendment and reinstate the Mexico City Policy — ending taxpayer-funded abortion at home and abroad."

Highlighting family-focused legislation, Trump said he signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, calling it "a monumental win for life and the American family" that expands the child tax credit, increases access to child care, makes the paid leave tax credit permanent, protects Medicaid from funding large abortion providers, and establishes "Trump accounts for newborn babies for the future of our nation."

He concluded by praising those attending the march, saying, "As president, I pledge to always be a voice for the voiceless and to never tire in fighting to protect the intrinsic dignity of every child, born and unborn."

Vice President JD Vance made his second consecutive appearance at this year's event, addressing marchers in person after speaking at the 2025 event. Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, recently announced that they are expecting their fourth child in July.