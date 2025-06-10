Poll: Majority Favor Trump's Immigration Approach

Shortly before riots and protests broke out in Los Angeles, a CBS News/YouGov poll found that the majority of Americans, 54%, approve of President Donald Trump deporting illegal migrants, compared to 46% who oppose.

The poll was conducted from Wednesday, June 4, to Friday, June 6 — before the protests in Los Angeles began making headlines that night.

"The protests began Friday after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps near Los Angeles resulted in more than 40 arrests. The protests had largely been peaceful but flared up when heavily armed, masked agents raided Los Angeles businesses," USA Today reported.

Nonetheless, the poll's results showed their strongest support for Trump's immigration policy among Republicans at 93%. Independents were more split on the matter with 49% in favor. Democrats favored the policy by only 18%.

Still, while the majority approve of Trump's policy to deport illegal migrants, another majority, 56%, disapprove of the approach. However, the poll was conducted before the current situation unfolded in Los Angeles, so it's not clear at this time how the public will approve of the Trump administration's handling of the matter.