Trump: AG James, Judge Engoron's Credibility 'Has Been Shattered'

After having his bond slashed from $454 million to $175 million, Donald Trump praised the decision as having further exposed the political bias of New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron, both Democrats, shattering their "credibility."

"Judge Engoron has refused to obey the decision of the Appellate Division relative to the Statute of Limitations," Trump wrote in a statement Monday on Truth Social. "This is a confrontation between a Judge and those that rule above him — a very bad situation in which to place New York State and the rule of law!

"Engoron has disrespected the Appellate Division and its very clear and precise ruling. He should be made to do so, and at the same time, release the gag order. This is the 5th time in this case that he has been overturned, a record. His credibility, and that of Letitia James, has been shattered."

A New York appeals court agreed Monday to hold off collection of Trump's $454 million civil fraud judgment — if he puts up $175 million within 10 days. If he does, it will stop the clock on collection and prevent the state from seizing his assets while he appeals.

The development came just before New York Attorney General Letitia James was expected to initiate efforts to collect the judgment delivered by Judge Arthur Engoron.

"We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash," Trump's Truth Social statement continued. "This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron's original decision was at $450 million.

"I did nothing wrong, and New York should never be put in a position like this again. Businesses are fleeing, violent crime is flourishing, and it is very important that this be resolved in its totality as soon as possible."

Earlier this week, Trump's lawyers pleaded for a state appeals court to halt collection, claiming it was "a practical impossibility" to get an underwriter to sign off on a bond for such a large sum.

"We are extremely pleased with the ruling issued by the Appellate Division," Trump's legal spokeswoman Alina Habba wrote in a statement to Newsmax. "This monumental holding reigns in Judge Engoron's verdict, which is an affront to all Americans. This is the first important step in fighting back against Letitia James and her targeted witch hunt against my client which started before she ever stepped foot in office."

Before the pause was granted, Trump had until Monday to pay before James could have asked a court to start seizing his assets, including prized real estate holdings like 40 Wall Street in Manhattan.

"Judge Engoron and Letitia James should be forced to explain why he ruled that Mar-a-Lago was worth $18,000,000 when, in fact, it is worth from 50 to 100 times that amount," Trump wrote in another Truth Social statement. "How did the attorney general of the State of New York force this corrupt judge to do that in order to help her narrative — AND WHY?"

Trump has to raise money for both his campaign and his legal expenses — costs that are likely to rise as he faces four upcoming criminal trials. Trump has pleaded not guilty in the criminal cases and has denied wrongdoing in all of the cases.

In the New York civil case, Trump was found liable for fraudulently inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to secure better loan and insurance terms. He has said the case is a political vendetta by James, a Democrat who filed the civil suit in 2022.

Before a three-month, nonjury trial in Manhattan, Engoron ruled Trump had engaged in fraud by overvaluing properties including his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, his penthouse apartment in Manhattan's Trump Tower, and various office buildings and golf courses. The trial focused primarily on how much Trump should pay in penalties.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used to compile this report.