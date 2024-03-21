Trump: 'Crazy' to Sell Assets to Cover Bond for N.Y. Appeal

Donald Trump went off on the New York "crooked judge" who knowingly and intentionally put him in the "impossible" situation of either losing assets or hundreds of millions of dollars ahead of his appeal in the fraud trial judgment against him.

Judge Arthur Engoron last month found Trump liable for fraud and ordered him to pay a penalty of $355 million, which with interest comes to a total of more than $454 million due Monday.

Trump must either find the cash or post a bond to prevent New York authorities from seizing his properties while he appeals last month's ruling. Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday to call that "crazy."

"Even though I did nothing wrong, a Radical Left New York Judge, a true Trump Hater, Arthur Engoron (Are we allowed to speak about his Unconstitutional Gag Order?), picked a number out of THIN AIR, $355,000,000, plus interest (reminiscent of John Lovitz, 'The Liar,' on SNL when it was good), & wants me to bond it, which is not possible for bonding companies to do in such a high amount, before I can even Appeal. That is CRAZY!

"If I sold assets, and then won the Appeal, the assets would be forever gone. Also, putting up money before an Appeal is VERY EXPENSIVE. When I win the Appeal, all of that money is gone, and I would have done nothing wrong.

"The Crooked Judge, who has already been overturned 4 times on this case (a record!), fully understands this. He gave us a demand which he knows is impossible to do.

"This Witch Hunt, between a bad Judge and a Corrupt & Racist Attorney General, is horrible for New York. Businesses are FLEEING, while Violent Crime flourishes. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

The New York Post reported that Trump does not have enough cash to post the nearly half billion-dollar bond and has been working with banks to raise the money. He is also considering filing Chapter 11 or a third option of doing nothing, according to the report.

Constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday said Engoron's judgment was designed to prevent the former president from being able to appeal.

"It encourages lawless judges to simply impose fines that are so high that nobody can ever get the bond to appeal, and it means that they preclude themselves from being reversed on appeal," he said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James took the preliminary step toward seizures, Reuters reported Thursday, with an official notification of the civil judgment against Trump in Westchester County, New York, where Trump owns property.

The Trump Organization's Seven Springs estate as well as the Trump National Golf Course Westchester are located in the county.