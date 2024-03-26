Trump Targets Hush-Money Judge's Conflict of Interest With Daughter

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social on Tuesday morning to call out the Judge Juan Merchan's conflict of interest because of his daughter Loren Merchan's work as a Democrat operative.

Merchan is presiding over his "hush-money" case involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels after Trump was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with falsifying business documents in order to conceal payments to Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, by way of classifying them as a campaign expense during his 2016 presidential run.

"Judge Juan Merchan, a very distinguished looking man, is nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," Trump wrote Tuesday morning. "In other words, he hates me!

"His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works for Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, the Democrat National Committee, (Dem)Senate Majority PAC, and even Crooked Joe Biden."

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied the alleged affair with Daniels. Merchan set the trial to begin April 15.

"He was recently the judge on an unrelated trial of a long term employee, elderly and not in good health," Trump added on Truth Social, referring to former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. "This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I'm putting you in jail for 15 years.

"He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn't look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn't say something bad about 'TRUMP.'' He is devastated and scared!

"These COUNTRY DESTROYING SCOUNDRELS & THUGS HAVE NO CASE AGAINST ME. WITCH HUNT!"