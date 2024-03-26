×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | juan merchan | alvin bragg | democrat | operative | conflict of interest

Trump Targets Hush-Money Judge's Conflict of Interest With Daughter

By    |   Tuesday, 26 March 2024 02:20 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social on Tuesday morning to call out the Judge Juan Merchan's conflict of interest because of his daughter Loren Merchan's work as a Democrat operative.

Merchan is presiding over his "hush-money" case involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels after Trump was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with falsifying business documents in order to conceal payments to Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, by way of classifying them as a campaign expense during his 2016 presidential run.

"Judge Juan Merchan, a very distinguished looking man, is nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," Trump wrote Tuesday morning. "In other words, he hates me!

"His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works for Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, the Democrat National Committee, (Dem)Senate Majority PAC, and even Crooked Joe Biden."

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied the alleged affair with Daniels. Merchan set the trial to begin April 15.

"He was recently the judge on an unrelated trial of a long term employee, elderly and not in good health," Trump added on Truth Social, referring to former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. "This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I'm putting you in jail for 15 years.

"He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn't look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn't say something bad about 'TRUMP.'' He is devastated and scared!

"These COUNTRY DESTROYING SCOUNDRELS & THUGS HAVE NO CASE AGAINST ME. WITCH HUNT!"

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social on Tuesday morning to call out the Judge Juan Merchan's conflict of interest because of his daughter's work as a Democrat operative.
donald trump, juan merchan, alvin bragg, democrat, operative, conflict of interest
300
2024-20-26
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 02:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved