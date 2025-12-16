WATCH TV LIVE

Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Bettina Anderson

Tuesday, 16 December 2025 12:58 PM EST

Donald Trump Jr. is engaged to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, according to a spokesperson for the president's eldest son.

President Donald Trump announced the engagement at a White House holiday party on Monday night.

Andrew Surabian, a spokesperson for the younger Trump, confirmed the engagement to The New York Times.

The announcement brought renewed focus to a relationship that attracted attention during the president's 2024 campaign.

Trump Jr. has been married before and shares five children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, whom he married at Mar-a-Lago in 2005. The pair divorced in 2018, according to public records and reports at the time.

He was also previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who later played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign as finance chair. Guilfoyle has remained close to the Trump family and continues to be a trusted ally of the president.

Amid speculation earlier this year about Trump Jr.'s personal life, then-President-elect Trump selected Guilfoyle to serve as U.S. ambassador to Greece, a position she currently holds.

Trump Jr. and Anderson were seen together publicly earlier this year during a Trump family trip to Scotland, where they joined the president for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new Trump golf course and an announcement related to a trade deal.

Anderson, who is active on social media, has described herself in her Instagram biography as a "stay-at-home mom" — while noting she does not have a husband or children.

In a video of the White House announcement shared on social media by Trump ally Laura Loomer, Trump Jr. expressed his excitement, saying, "I'm not usually at a loss for words — because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving pretty well — but I want to thank Bettina for that one word: 'Yes.'"

"This has been the most unforgettable weekend," Anderson said in the video. "I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Tuesday, 16 December 2025 12:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

